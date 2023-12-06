Ontario woman accused of aiding suicide following Peterborough police probe

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A six-month-long investigation has led to an Ontario woman being charged with aiding with a suicide.

On Wednesday, the Peterborough Police Service said their investigation led to the arrest of a woman on Dec. 5 in connection with the death of a 73-year-old woman in May 2023.

Police said the two women were known to each other.

Police said during the initial death investigation, the suspect provided false information to officers.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

Margaret Murphy, 76, of Keswick, Ont., has been charged with aiding suicide and obstructing police.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough, Ont., on Jan. 16.