Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario woman accused of aiding suicide following Peterborough police probe

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 8:50 am
Click to play video: 'Canada launches 988 national suicide helpline: A lifeline for those in crisis'
Canada launches 988 national suicide helpline: A lifeline for those in crisis
A new three digit telephone number has been launched to help save lives. As Doug Vaessen reports, dialing or texting 988 with get you help in a suicide crisis anywhere in Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A six-month-long investigation has led to an Ontario woman being charged with aiding with a suicide.

On Wednesday, the Peterborough Police Service said their investigation led to the arrest of a woman on Dec. 5 in connection with the death of a 73-year-old woman in May 2023.

Police said the two women were known to each other.

Police said during the initial death investigation, the suspect provided false information to officers.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

Margaret Murphy, 76, of Keswick, Ont., has been charged with aiding suicide and obstructing police.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough, Ont., on Jan. 16.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New charges for Ontario man accused of aiding suicides'
New charges for Ontario man accused of aiding suicides
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices