West Island charity seeking new space after strike gets them kicked out

Kristy Westlake spent much of Tuesday on the phone trying to find a new home for her charity, Elves Filling Shelves.

“We were just notified today that we need to vacate the premises. Today,” she told Global News.

Because of the public sector strike, she and her volunteers aren’t able to cross a picket line, to access a temporary donated space where she says hundreds of boxes of supplies for needy families are already being stored.

“That space is no longer available to us,” explained her husband, Hans Mercx, “so we’re looking for a large area — warehouse, locker room, whatever might be available — for the next three, four weeks.”

The intent of the space is so they can receive and organize donated supplies and prepare them for distribution.

“Otherwise we will have to shut down Elves Filling Shelves and I’ll have to disappoint 145 families,” sobbed Westlake.

The charity was launched five years ago by Westlake’s family to help those in need. The group says this year the number of families who have registered for aid has jumped, as has the number of generous donors.

“The donations are coming in now and we have boxes of food and gifts and clothing and detergent and everything, and we have nowhere to put the stuff,” said volunteer Elaine Neiman.

Another volunteer, Julia Pisaturo, added that the group is also fundraising to buy items beyond the donated goods.

“When (families) sign up… they will tell us what kinds of things their family needs, if they need more food, if they need more clothing, cleaning supplies,” she said.

This is why the charity team members say they need a large space quickly, and why Westlake has been trying to reach friends.

“(To) have them bring their cars and SUVs trying to get the stuff out, and we’ll store it in our garage and living space until we can find a solution,” she said.

If they don’t find a place, she says they won’t be able to start distributing to the families by Dec. 23rd.