After devastating 2023 fire, Rutland Health Centre starts anew

Following a devastating fire at the Rutland Health Centre last August, a new home has been found.

The Rutland Health Centre has reopened its doors at a new location. Services are now accessible at 285 Aurora Cres., Suite 102 in Kelowna.

“The reopening of RHC at its new location not only signifies a fresh start but also reaffirms its crucial role as a hub for community health and wellness, demonstrating the resilience of our community in the face of challenges such as the unfortunate incident that led to the closure of the former location,” Lindsay Taberner, executive director of clinician operations for Central Okanagan said.

Taberner added that reopening in a new location brings forward a range of patient and client-focused services back into a single location. That, in turn, benefits the individuals who access the services and staff who work collaboratively in may cases to support those individuals.

“Services were still being offered prior to the reopening of the health centre, but they were spread across other locations,” Taberner said

“RHC will offer essential services focused on various life stages. From routine immunizations for infants, kindergarten, and school-age children to adult boosters and specialized care for the clinically vulnerable populations, the centre ensures comprehensive health care support. Early childhood public health nursing assessments, breastfeeding support, and pregnancy testing also further enhance the well-being of families.”

The health centre will also focus on health prevention and promotion initiatives, creating a holistic approach to community well-being. With offerings such as distribution of harm reduction supplies, preventive prophylaxis for communicable diseases, and tuberculosis screening, the centre plays a crucial role in safeguarding public health.

The centre’s commitment to comprehensive care is evident in its referrals to speech and language pathologists, audiologists, nutritionists, dental services and other health care providers, integrating various options of health care to the benefit of the community.

The facility will operate from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and offer extended hours on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Individuals can self-refer for services or receive a referral through a health-care provider. To make an appointment, call 250-980-4825 or drop in at the site.

The former location closed in August following a fire that did extensive damage to that facility.