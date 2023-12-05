Kingston man $100,000 richer with Encore ticket win

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., man plans to invest after after picking up $100,000 in a recent lottery ticket draw.

Gilles Dupuis says he had to scan his ticket three times — and have a friend double check — before he could believe he’d actually won.

“At first, I thought there was something wrong,” the 66-year-old construction worker said in an OLG release.

“I was excited and had a few happy tears. It feels damn good. There are no words to describe this.”

Dupuis matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Nov. 18 Lottario draw to win the $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Princess Street in Kingston.

Dupuis says he plans to invest in his future and eventually retire after the win.

“The best part of this win is knowing it’s there if I need it,” he said.