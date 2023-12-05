Menu

Canada

Keep tabs on your treasure — ’tis the season for porch pirates

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 5:16 pm
Want to avoid getting stung by a porch pirate this holiday season?
WATCH: Canadians have embraced online shopping for the holidays. But with precious parcels being left at peoples' doors, what is the best way to protect those packages? A new survey shows 'porch pirate thefts' are on the rise this year. But as Felicia Parrillo reports, there are ways to avoid having the Grinch steal Christmas or holiday gifts.
While online shopping can be helpful for some to find the perfect gift, it also makes it easy for it to fall into the wrong hands.

A recent FedEx survey shows porch thefts have risen over the last few years, with 28 per cent of people saying they’ve had packages stolen lately.

That’s up from 24 per cent in 2022 and 20 per cent in 2021.

“We’re not the only ones worried about package thefts; 70 per cent of Canadians have the fear of the porch pirate, where you order that Christmas gift, you expect it on your front porch, and it’s gone,” said James Anderson, FedEx Express Canada spokesperson.

And ’tis the season for porch pirates — the Montreal police say this is their favourite time of the year.

A few weeks ago, the SPVM arrested Eric Lacombe, a 44-year-old man they accuse of cycling through residential streets looking for packages left on doorsteps.

“He was brought to court the same day he was arrested, and was charged with theft under $5,000,” Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said. “He was released on the same day with conditions, until the next day of his trial.”

Option Consommateur lawyer Sylvie De Bellefeuille says there are a few things people can do to prevent thefts and protect themselves, like specifying to the merchant that you don’t want the package left on your porch, and using a credit card for the purchase.

“When it comes to online purchasing, by using a credit card, it gives us a better protection,” De Bellefeuille said. “Because if something goes wrong, we can ask for a chargeback.”

Police say when ordering online, there are a few other things people should keep in mind.

“You could opt for having a delivery of your package with a signature,” Dubuc said. “Also you could ask a neighbour to pick up your package if you’re not there, or you could have a lockbox or have it delivered at work.”

And with extra vigilance, hopefully that will ensure that your treasure is delivered safely.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

