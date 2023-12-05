Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people taken to hospital, 1 in critical condition after collision in Scarborough

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 2:54 pm
Paramedics say two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Dec. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Paramedics say two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Dec. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been taken to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, after a collision in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon, according to paramedics.

Toronto police said they received a call for a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Ellesmere and McCowan roads just after 1:15 p.m.

Paramedics said a man and a woman have been taken to local hospitals.

The man is in critical condition and the woman is in serious condition, according to paramedics.

As a result of the collision, there are road closures in the area, and police say drivers should consider taking alternative routes.

Trending Now

Police said Ellesmere Road is blocked eastbound at McCowan and westbound at Parkington Crescent. Grangeway Avenue is also blocked at Ellesmere Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are at the scene assisting with traffic direction.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices