2 people taken to hospital, 1 in critical condition after collision in Scarborough

Two people have been taken to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, after a collision in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon, according to paramedics.

Toronto police said they received a call for a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Ellesmere and McCowan roads just after 1:15 p.m.

Paramedics said a man and a woman have been taken to local hospitals.

The man is in critical condition and the woman is in serious condition, according to paramedics.

As a result of the collision, there are road closures in the area, and police say drivers should consider taking alternative routes.

Police said Ellesmere Road is blocked eastbound at McCowan and westbound at Parkington Crescent. Grangeway Avenue is also blocked at Ellesmere Road.

Officers are at the scene assisting with traffic direction.