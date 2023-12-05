Weather warnings continue for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Ongoing weather warnings for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior were again extended on Tuesday.

However, Environment Canada said heavy rain from the incoming storm is expected to ease to showers in the afternoon.

For the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, 60 to 80 millimetres is expected, “which will increase the risk of local flooding and landslides.”

The weather warnings also include the Trans-Canada Highway (Salmon Arm to the Alberta border), the Okanagan Connector (Merritt to Kelowna) and Highway 3 (Grand Forks to Creston).

Those passes are under winter storm warnings, with Environment Canada projecting freezing rain, heavy rain or snow, pending the pass.

Freezing rain is projected for the Okanagan Connector, though, with temperatures rising to above freezing near noon, that should change to rain.

Highway 3 will see 75 to 100 mm of rain, with the Trans-Canada Highway seeing 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

“A stalled frontal system will continue to give snow today and tonight,” the national weather agency said.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”