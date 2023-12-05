Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Weather warnings continue for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 1:36 pm
Weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The summit has an elevation of 1,230 metres, and heavy rain is in Tuesday’s forecast for the highway.
Weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The summit has an elevation of 1,230 metres, and heavy rain is in Tuesday’s forecast for the highway. DriveBC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ongoing weather warnings for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior were again extended on Tuesday.

However, Environment Canada said heavy rain from the incoming storm is expected to ease to showers in the afternoon.

For the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, 60 to 80 millimetres is expected, “which will increase the risk of local flooding and landslides.”

Click to play video: 'Heavy rain causes localized flooding in Metro Vancouver'
Heavy rain causes localized flooding in Metro Vancouver

The weather warnings also include the Trans-Canada Highway (Salmon Arm to the Alberta border), the Okanagan Connector (Merritt to Kelowna) and Highway 3 (Grand Forks to Creston).

Story continues below advertisement

Those passes are under winter storm warnings, with Environment Canada projecting freezing rain, heavy rain or snow, pending the pass.

Freezing rain is projected for the Okanagan Connector, though, with temperatures rising to above freezing near noon, that should change to rain.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 4'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 4
Trending Now

Highway 3 will see 75 to 100 mm of rain, with the Trans-Canada Highway seeing 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

“A stalled frontal system will continue to give snow today and tonight,” the national weather agency said.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices