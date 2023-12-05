Orlondo Steinauer out as Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since 2018, someone besides Orlondo Steinauer will be manning the sidelines at Tim Hortons Field.

In an email, the club announced a new football operations structure in which Steinauer says he’ll focus on his role as president of football operations with a new head coach being named later this week.

The team also announced that Ed Hervey has been named general manager of the club. He joined the team in 2021, after GM stints in Edmonton and BC.

Steinauer was the head coach for the last five seasons and holds a 39-29 record, leading the team to two Grey Cup appearances.

