Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Dec. 5

Local gift and stocking stuffer ideas, a new suicide prevention hotline, and giving the gift of travel for the holidays.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Dec. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Shopping local for gifts and stocking stuffers

From stocking stuffers to gifts for family and friends, people are being encouraged to shop local.

Saskatoon blogger Maygen Kardash goes over some gift ideas from local merchants and businesses for your holiday shopping.

6:03 Shopping local for gifts and stocking stuffers

CMHA Saskatoon looks at the impact of the suicide prevention hotline

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, about 4,500 Canadians die by suicide each year.

Now, the federal government is launching 988 — a new suicide prevention hotline.

Faith Bodnar, executive director of CMHA Saskatoon, looks at what the announcement means for mental health and crisis response.

4:16 CMHA Saskatoon looks at impact of suicide prevention hotline

Giving the gift of travel for the holidays: Travel Tips

Making a list and checking it twice, maybe the gift of travel is in the cards this holiday season.

Jamie Milton with Uniglobe Carefree Travel looks at the popularity of giving the gift of travel during the holidays.

Milton also has details on the deal of the day — a family holiday getaway to Orlando.

4:18 Giving the gift of travel for the holidays: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

