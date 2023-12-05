Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Dec. 5

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 10:38 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Dec. 5'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Dec. 5
WATCH: Back to positive temperatures — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Dec. 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Local gift and stocking stuffer ideas, a new suicide prevention hotline, and giving the gift of travel for the holidays.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Dec. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Shopping local for gifts and stocking stuffers

From stocking stuffers to gifts for family and friends, people are being encouraged to shop local.

Saskatoon blogger Maygen Kardash goes over some gift ideas from local merchants and businesses for your holiday shopping.

Click to play video: 'Shopping local for gifts and stocking stuffers'
Shopping local for gifts and stocking stuffers

CMHA Saskatoon looks at the impact of the suicide prevention hotline

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, about 4,500 Canadians die by suicide each year.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the federal government is launching 988 — a new suicide prevention hotline.

Faith Bodnar, executive director of CMHA Saskatoon, looks at what the announcement means for mental health and crisis response.

Click to play video: 'CMHA Saskatoon looks at impact of suicide prevention hotline'
CMHA Saskatoon looks at impact of suicide prevention hotline

Giving the gift of travel for the holidays: Travel Tips

Making a list and checking it twice, maybe the gift of travel is in the cards this holiday season.

Trending Now

Jamie Milton with Uniglobe Carefree Travel looks at the popularity of giving the gift of travel during the holidays.

Milton also has details on the deal of the day — a family holiday getaway to Orlando.

Click to play video: 'Giving the gift of travel for the holidays: Travel Tips'
Giving the gift of travel for the holidays: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 5'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 5
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices