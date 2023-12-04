What are some budget friendly Christmas options in Lethbridge?

For many Lethbridge residents, finding the perfect gift or experience can be a daunting task without stretching the wallet.

Lethbridge Salvation Army Thrift Store manager Rae-Lynne Friesen says there are ways to save with a little Christmas thrift-spiration.

“We offer a lot of new and used items so we’re not the old junky thrift store,” laughed Friesen. “We’re kind of a new boutiquey and we’re just here to offer up the best of the best.”

From decorations to gifts, Friesen says prices are kept low to keep stock moving in the store and to keep things affordable for all during the season of giving by offering an additional 50 per cent off seasoned items.

“Sadly, this holiday is so taxing on so many individuals and we want to be there to help,” said Friesen. “We want to keep things affordable so that people can give their families a wonderful Christmas this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Salvation Army isn’t the only one helping people afford the holidays, with The Movie Mill offering free visits with Santa Claus and discounted pictures right up until Christmas.

Clarke Binnings, owner of The Movie Mill, says offering free Santa visits has been a hit with families.

“We’ve been an affordable family place to come for 29 years now,” said Binning. “What better way to give back to the community than to have the best Santa in town come do free sittings.”

“Bring your kid, come tell Santa what they need for Christmas and even better he does offer some pictures to take home at a reasonable price.”

Call From Santa – Lethbridge has come to the Movie Mill for a second year in a row, sharing his excitement to see all the nice boys and girls of Lethbridge.

“Well, I think everyone should have an opportunity to see Santa and no one should be excluded from seeing Santa,” shared Father Christmas. “So, I make myself available and I love seeing all the kids and talking to everyone.”

Santa also added that families who pick up a photo this year are entered into Santa’s Draw as part of the 12 Days of Christmas Give Aways with multiple prizes from several local businesses to be won.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Nick will be stationed at the local movie theatre from 1 p.m. to 7 pm Monday to Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Sunday until Dec. 24.

The Movie Mill is also offering a variety of holiday classics like The Grinch, Elf, Christmas Vacation and Love Actually throughout the month of December and will provide free showings of The Polar Express on Dec. 23 and 24 at 12:35 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

“Christmas is a hard time for a lot of people, it’s expensive,” said Binnings. “It’s a rough holiday for some, and so if you can get together as a family for a nice cheap place to you know forget about the cares of the world for two hours. What better place to be than inside the movies.”

Despite rising costs, local businesses are finding ways to help families make their Christmas one to remember without breaking the budget.