Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Video shows man narrowly missing being hit by cement truck on Port Mann Bridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 10:15 pm
Close call with cement truck in thick fog captured on Port Mann Bridge
A frightening close call on the Port Mann Bridge was caught on camera last Wednesday. A cement truck is barreling along without noticing a truck and trailer stopped in the right lane.
A frighteningly close call on the Port Mann Bridge last week was caught on dashcam.

A video, uploaded by the YouTube account teslacaptures, shows the Port Mann Bridge, shrouded in fog with vehicles travelling over the bridge deck.

According to the B.C. Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 1:02 p.m. on Nov. 29.

The video shows a cement truck approaching what appears to be a stopped truck and trailer in the right-hand lane of the bridge against the barrier.

As the truck approaches and the blinkers of the trailer are on, a man can be seen running from in front of the truck into the next lane.

At that moment, the cement truck swerves to avoid a collision and almost hits the driver of the stopped pick-up truck who just darts out of the way.

The cement truck then clips the trailer leaving debris on the bridge deck.

According to Highway Patrol, it does not appear anyone was injured.

Watch the full video below:

