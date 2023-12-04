Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Private forecasters see economic growth in B.C. slowing to 0.5% next year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2023 6:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Opposition critic responds to forecasts of slower economic growth in B.C.'
Opposition critic responds to forecasts of slower economic growth in B.C.
BC United finance critic Peter Milobar says he's concerned about a lack of future resource development projects and a "backlog of productivity" in the construction sector. His comments on Mon. Dec. 4, 2023, came as the Economic Forecast Council, forecast a 0.5-per-cent growth in 2024, slightly below the B.C. finance minister's recent forecast of 0.7 per cent.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Private-sector forecasters in British Columbia say they agree with the government’s recent projection that economic growth will slow next year.

The Economic Forecast Council, an independent 13-member group, met Finance Minister Katrine Conroy on Monday and told her they foresee 0.5-per-cent growth in 2024, slightly below Conroy’s recent forecast of 0.7 per cent.

B.C. finance ministers traditionally meet annually with the forecast council ahead of the introduction of the government’s budget, set for Feb. 22.

Conroy last week said slowing global economies and inflation in Canada were contributing to her downgraded economic growth prediction.

Click to play video: 'Report on importance of independent businesses'
Report on importance of independent businesses

The Ministry of Finance says in a statement most forecast council members said the impact of past Bank of Canada interest rate hikes haven’t be fully felt and housing affordability and supply remain challenges.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Opposition BC United finance critic Peter Milobar, who attended the forecast council’s meetings, says he heard concerns about a lack of future development, now that major projects including oil and gas pipelines, the Kitimat liquefied natural gas terminal and the Site C dam are nearing completion.

“Despite (increased) immigration masking a lot of structural problems with our economy and not making it look like a recession, in people’s households they are very much feeling like it’s a recession,” he said at a news conference.

Conroy last week said B.C.’s economy is projected to grow by about one per cent this year, a dip from the forecast in September of 1.2-per-cent growth.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices