Charges dropped against Quebec cinema owner and ‘Dragon’s Den’ star Vincenzo Guzzo

Quebec’s prosecution service says it has abandoned criminal charges against Vincenzo Guzzo, CEO of a large independent movie theatre chain and investor on CBC Television’s Dragon’s Den.
Service spokeswoman Patricia Johnson says new evidence has led prosecutors to doubt whether there is a reasonable chance of conviction.
Guzzo, the CEO of movie theatre chain Cinemas Guzzo, had been charged with criminal harassment and breach of condition.
In a written statement, Guzzo thanked those who supported him, especially his five children, through what he described as a “difficult period.”
He says the complaint that led to his arrest took place in the context of a family dispute.
Following his June arrest, Guzzo had said the matter was related to himself, “my wife and our lawyers.”
- Mastermind Toys to be acquired — but these 18 stores will still be liquidated
- Kangaroo on the loose in Ontario finally caught, officer punched during capture
- House Speaker Fergus apologizes over video message for Ontario Liberals
- On the Brink: A Nova Scotia family and the ‘never-ending struggle’ to survive
Comments