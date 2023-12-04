Menu

Canada

Charges dropped against Quebec cinema owner and ‘Dragon’s Den’ star Vincenzo Guzzo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2023 6:03 pm
Quebec's prosecution service says it has stopped proceedings against a prominent Quebec theatre owner who had been facing criminal charges.
Quebec's prosecution service says it has stopped proceedings against a prominent Quebec theatre owner who had been facing criminal charges. A sign indicating a Cinema Guzzo movie theatre is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s prosecution service says it has abandoned criminal charges against Vincenzo Guzzo, CEO of a large independent movie theatre chain and investor on CBC Television’s Dragon’s Den.

Service spokeswoman Patricia Johnson says new evidence has led prosecutors to doubt whether there is a reasonable chance of conviction.

Guzzo, the CEO of movie theatre chain Cinemas Guzzo, had been charged with criminal harassment and breach of condition.

In a written statement, Guzzo thanked those who supported him, especially his five children, through what he described as a “difficult period.”

He says the complaint that led to his arrest took place in the context of a family dispute.

Following his June arrest, Guzzo had said the matter was related to himself, “my wife and our lawyers.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

