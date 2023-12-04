Identity of homicide victim released, Winnipeg police continue investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service released the identity of a woman who was shot and killed last month in the city’s north district.

Ava Marie Zaber, 20, was found seriously injured in the early morning hours of Nov. 21 inside a residence at the 400 block of Burrows Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.