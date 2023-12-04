Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Identity of homicide victim released, Winnipeg police continue investigation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 6:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Investigators search Burrows Avenue home following death of injured woman'
Investigators search Burrows Avenue home following death of injured woman
WATCH: Winnipeg police forensics investigators searched the yard of a home in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue for details following an incident involving an injured woman who later died in hospital. – Nov 21, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Police Service released the identity of a woman who was shot and killed last month in the city’s north district.

Ava Marie Zaber, 20, was found seriously injured in the early morning hours of Nov. 21 inside a residence at the 400 block of Burrows Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg emergency crews respond to collision on McPhillips St.'
Winnipeg emergency crews respond to collision on McPhillips St.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices