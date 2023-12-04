Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Construction begins on new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, transport ministry confirms

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 6:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Construction begins on new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge'
Construction begins on new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge
WATCH: Construction has finally begun on the new Îles-aux-Tourtes bridge. The news come after more damage was found late last week on the current span forcing additional emergency mitigation measures to be put in place. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Transports Québec has confirmed that construction has started for the new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.

The news comes after more cracks were found on the current span late Friday evening, which forced authorities to close four of the six lanes. One lane is open in each direction.

“We were conducting regular interventions,” explained ministry spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun. “We were removing dilapidated concrete on the surface of the bridge, and we noticed more extensive damage on the bridge slab.”

Traffic was reduced to three lanes just a week earlier after a crack was discovered. Transport Quebec didn’t provide more information about the building of the new bridge, but says the recently-discovered damages on the old one aren’t a surprise.

“Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is an old structure,” Bensadoun pointed out. “It is at the end of its lifespan.”

Story continues below advertisement

To help mitigate traffic problems caused by the new lane closures, off-island residents can now use the Exo commuter trains or buses for free. That’s in addition to other measures already in place.

“On Highway 30, there will be no toll for the next few weeks,” she said, cautioning that though they are also working on other mitigation measures, those who drive should plan carefully since this new one-lane configuration will be in place for weeks. She says they are prepared to work through the holidays if necessary.

Click to play video: 'New crack causes Île-aux-Tourtes bridge closure'
New crack causes Île-aux-Tourtes bridge closure
Trending Now

This new hiccup on a 50-plus-year-old span has off-island residents west of the bridge fed up.

“On the Île-aux-Tourtes I think it’s around 80,000 cars and trucks every day,” Vaudreuil-Dorion mayor Guy Pilon noted. “So it’s major, major.”

Pilon fears the situation may get worse before it improves, resulting in drivers using other bridges and highways, clogging them up.

Story continues below advertisement

“Making other people mad or sad or whatever, and maybe they will decide to  not go to Montreal anymore,” he added, suggesting that the problems on the Île-aux-Tourtes also create problems for the City of Montreal.

Preparatory work, such as clearing forest and geotechnical drilling operations at the site of the future bridge, began in February 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices