Business Cares Food Drive kicks off for 24th year in London, Ont.

As economic pressures continue to surge, the Business Cares Food Drive remains definite in its pledge to help those in the region heading into the holiday season.

For 24 years, the food drive has been working to support the London Food Bank and the more than 30 other local agencies and programs the food bank helps in the London area.

With no concrete collection goal this year, chair Wayne Dunn said they’re looking to help as many Londoners as possible.

“While the need is greater this year, knowing what we can do in London, I’m quite confident going into this campaign,” he said.

Last year, the campaign raised over 550,650 pounds worth of food and equivalent monetary donations.

But this year’s campaign comes as the London Food Bank is reporting record service demands with about 6,000 families a month — 14,000 individuals — turning to the food bank for help, an increase of 43 per cent compared with this time last year.

Highlighting those recent figures, Dunn said the need is real and growing.

“We know that Londoners always come out,” he said. “Even during the leanest times, London’s business community has consistently showed the depth of its compassion.”

This past weekend, Dunn added that more than 1,000 volunteers were collecting donations at 37 stores across London.

“That’s what the Business Cares Food Drive is all about,” he said. “Not only is it all volunteer-based, but it’s also people doing everything they can, and even doing a little helps a whole lot.”

The following upcoming events are set to take place through the drive:

Dec. 12 – Tampon Tuesday

Dec. 15 & 17 – London Knights: Be a fan, bring a can

Dec. 20 – Finale and the Morning of Celebration

More information about the Business Cares Food Drive can be found on the food drive’s website.