550K pounds collected for 23rd Business Cares Food Drive, organizers say

Despite the economic pressures heading into the holidays, London residents and businesses were in the giving spirit this month when it came to supporting the London Food Bank and the growing number of people who use its services.

Wednesday marked the final day of the 23rd annual Business Cares Food Drive, which began at the start of the month with no concrete collection goal.

Wednesday afternoon, campaign organizers unveiled that a total of 550,650 pounds worth of food and equivalent monetary donations had been raised during the campaign.

The tally is down from last year’s 588,000 pounds, but is still significant considering the impacts of higher inflation.

Speaking with Global News earlier in the day Wednesday, campaign chair Wayne Dunn said the food intake for this year’s campaign was about the same as 2021.

“It’s been so heartwarming to see the groups and people,” Dunn said.

“I had a lady come in last night when I was closing up at 5:30 p.m., sharing a story about a small company of a few people who had used the food bank in the last few years … and put together a little donation bag from a few people that she knew to bring it down to us,” he said.

“We have a need (for) lots of big corporate cheques, but it’s the small stories to your heart that make a difference, and it comes down to the community. … It comes down to our volunteer network, our committee structure, which is just fabulous, just people caring.”

The food and money raised will go to support the London Food Bank and the more than 30 other local agencies and programs the food bank helps in the London area.

London Food Bank officials have reported record service demands for the agency, with roughly 4,000 families a month, 11,000 individuals, turning to the food bank for help, an increase of 32 per cent compared with the same time last year.

It comes as inflation has put increasing pressures on people’s pocketbooks, with grocery costs rising at a faster pace than overall inflation for the last 12 months in a row.

Figures released Wednesday by Statistics Canada show that grocery inflation in Canada surged again in November, with prices for food purchased from stores rising 11.4 per cent compared to a year ago, up from an 11 per cent gain in October.

Coffee and tea prices were up 16.8 per cent in November while items such as edible fats and oils climbed 26 per cent, eggs rose 16.7 per cent, and bread, rolls and buns were up 18.2 per cent.

The country’s annual inflation rate edged down slightly to 6.8 per cent in November, little relief for those facing rapidly rising grocery and shelter costs, the agency said.

More information on how to support the London Food Bank can be found on the agency’s website.

— with files from Andrew Graham of Global News; The Canadian Press