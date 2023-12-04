Toronto police arrest 16-year-old girl, 2 others following gun seizure

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old girl, after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun as part of a firearm investigation last week.

According to Toronto police, on Dec. 1., three people, including a man, a woman and a female teen, were arrested in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.

Police said at the time of their arrest, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun was allegedly discovered, and following a search warrant, items of evidentiary value were also located and seized.

On Monday, police said an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both of Toronto, have been charged. The pair faces numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

A 16-year-old girl also faces various firearm-related offences, including carrying a concealed weapon. The teen was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused were scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.