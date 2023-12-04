Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police arrest 16-year-old girl, 2 others following gun seizure

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 4:14 pm
The Toronto Police Service says a man, a woman and a young person have been arrested in relation to a firearm investigation in the Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service says a man, a woman and a young person have been arrested in relation to a firearm investigation in the Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old girl, after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun as part of a firearm investigation last week.

According to Toronto police, on Dec. 1., three people, including a man, a woman and a female teen, were arrested in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.

Police said at the time of their arrest, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun was allegedly discovered, and following a search warrant, items of evidentiary value were also located and seized.

On Monday, police said an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both of Toronto, have been charged. The pair faces numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

A 16-year-old girl also faces various firearm-related offences, including carrying a concealed weapon. The teen was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The accused were scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police launch awareness campaign around illegal guns'
Toronto police launch awareness campaign around illegal guns
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices