Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Bypassing public hearings, debate on Ontario Place bill is undemocratic: opposition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2023 2:31 pm
Ontario's opposition parties say a move by the Progressive Conservative government to bypass key debate and public hearings on a bill to push their Ontario Place redevelopment plans forward is undemocratic. Ontario Premier Doug Ford returns from a news conference in Toronto on Monday Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Ontario's opposition parties say a move by the Progressive Conservative government to bypass key debate and public hearings on a bill to push their Ontario Place redevelopment plans forward is undemocratic. Ontario Premier Doug Ford returns from a news conference in Toronto on Monday Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s opposition parties say a move by the Progressive Conservative government to bypass key debate and public hearings on a bill to push Ontario Place redevelopment plans forward is undemocratic.

The legislation enacts the province’s promise to take control of two Toronto highways, largely exempts Ontario Place land from further environmental assessments and heritage protections, and allows the minister of infrastructure to issue minister’s zoning orders, which override local laws.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra has now proposed skipping committee hearings, which provide an opportunity for public input and normally come after a bill passes second reading, and skipping debate on the bill’s third and final reading.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles says rushing the bill through allows the government to avoid public scrutiny.

The move also limits the participation of members not in an officially recognized party in the legislature, including the Liberals and the Greens, and Liberal John Fraser says it silences 12 per cent of the House and the two million people who voted for those members.

Story continues below advertisement

Calandra says he has already indicated he would use all the tools at his disposal to move ahead with Ontario Place plans.

Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices