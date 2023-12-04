Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Vancouver home sales rise amid ‘balanced’ market as newly-listed properties add to supply

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2023 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. finance minister announces expansion of speculation and vacancy tax'
B.C. finance minister announces expansion of speculation and vacancy tax
B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy announced Wednesday afternoon the province will be extended the speculation and vacancy tax into thirteen more municipalities, including Kamloops and areas on Vancouver Island. Conroy says the move will help increase affordable housing options for British Columbians and not investors. – Nov 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales ticked up last month as the continued increase of newly listed properties has given prospective homebuyers in the region among the largest selection to choose from since 2021.

The board says November home sales totalled 1,702, a 4.7 per cent increase from the same month last year, though it marked a slowdown from the prior month of October. The total was 33 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average of 2,538 for November.

There were 3,369 new listings of detached, attached and apartment properties last month, a 9.8 per cent increase from a year earlier, as new listings were 2.8 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Chyrstia Freeland on Ottawa’s housing plan, Surrey’s challenges beyond policing'
Focus BC: Chyrstia Freeland on Ottawa’s housing plan, Surrey’s challenges beyond policing
Trending Now

The composite benchmark home price in November for Metro Vancouver was $1,185,100, a 4.9 per cent increase from November 2022 and a one per cent decrease from October 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Lis, the board’s director of economics and data analytics, says the region has seen balanced market conditions since the summer, which are known to produce flatter price trends.

He says with most economists forecasting mortgage rates to fall modestly in 2024, market conditions for buyers “are arguably the most favourable we’ve seen in some time in our market.”

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices