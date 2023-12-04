11-year-old dubbed ‘billionaire’s daughter’ draws ire flaunting luxury online

An 11-year-old influencer nicknamed a “billionaire’s daughter” is going viral for flaunting her lavish lifestyle, which includes wearing $100,000 watches and $40,000 bags.

Moo Abraham is the daughter of Emily and Adam Abraham, who founded a second-hand luxury goods store called Love Luxury that resells handbags, watches and jewelry. Recently, the store built a large following on TikTok by featuring Moo in its videos, many of which involve the 11-year-old explaining how much her outfit costs.

In one video she claims the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 on her wrist costs 100,000 pounds, or about CAD$170,000 — more than double the average Canadian’s yearly income.

“If you know, you know,” Moo tells the camera.

According to Chrono24, an online watch marketplace, the discontinued Nautilus 5711 could run buyers between $120,000 up to $430,000.

In the same video, Moo shows off a black Kelly bag from Hermes she says cost 25,000 pounds, or about CAD$43,000. Kellys can cost anywhere from a few thousand dollars to upwards of $50,000, depending on the type.

Business Insider reports that some of the luxury items Moo wears in the videos are actually pieces of shop stock belonging to Love Luxury, and not her own possessions. Still, the Love Luxury videos have racked up millions of views as well as a healthy bit of criticism from people who find them out of touch.

“So hard to watch when so many people are struggling to even keep warm,” one commenter wrote.

Another simply wrote: “Obscene.”

But many commenters saw no issue with the videos, with one person writing that they wished Moo’s parents would adopt them.

“Why not, if you can afford it,” another person wrote.

In an interview with Business Insider, Moo’s mother Emily Abraham said that her daughter has “always wanted to be in front of the camera.”

“She was always doing dance routines or gymnastics routines or singing and tying a blanket around her neck and running up to the windows, singing the Frozen song. So she’s always been very flamboyant and had a lot of confidence,” she says.

Emily added that one of the company’s social media managers came up with the idea of featuring Moo in a video asking how much a millionaire’s outfit costs. Moo’s father decided to switch the wording from “millionaire” to “billionaire,” which she believes is what helped their videos go viral.

The Abrahams’ real net worth is not publicly known.

In other videos on the Love Luxury account, Moo is filmed helping her mom pick out a private jet for her dad and shopping at luxury department store Harrods.

Emily said the videos offer a “form of escapism” for viewers.

“I also have to say that the cost of living crisis is going on, and we are very aware of that but in the same breath if we have worked hard for what we have, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to share our life experiences,” Emily said.