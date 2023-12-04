Menu

Canada

What upgrades to expect in your neighbourhood in London, Ont. in 2024

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 2:59 pm
A natural landscape playground. View image in full screen
A past winner, the natural landscape playground in Kiwanis Park was installed in 2021. via City of London
Fifteen projects across London, Ont., will receive a combined $250,000 to turn those ideas into reality in 2024.

The projects are this year’s winners of the annual Neighbourhood Decision Making vote, which sees Londoners vote on ideas to improve their neighbourhoods, ranging from tree-planting to equipment for watching movies outdoors.

The winning projects are grouped by geographic area: central, northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast.

Central:

  • Gibbons Park – outdoor exercise equipment, $30,000
  • Victoria Park – dog-accessible water fountain, $20,000

Northwest:

  • Medway ESA (environmentally significant area) – boardwalk installation and trail signs, $30,000
  • St. Nicholas Catholic School (near Oxford Street and Westdel Bourne) – tree planting, $5,000
  • Sherwood Forest Park – picnic tables, $13,000
  • St. Aiden’s Church (Oxford Street West, west of Hyde Park Road) – London’s Free Fruit: Creating a Culture of Sharing, $2,000

Northeast:

  • Northbrae Public School (near Adelaide and Huron streets) – outdoor naturalized play space, $30,000
  • Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School (near Adelaide Street and Kipps Lane) – outdoor naturalized play space, $20,000

Southwest:

  • Talbot Village – upgrades for the community outdoor ice rink, $2,000
  • Grand View Park – London’s Free Fruit: Creating a Culture of Sharing, $5,000
  • Byron – equipment to watch movies outdoors, $15,600
  • Jesse Davison Park – half basketball court, $27,400

Southeast:

  • East Lions Park – benches and picnic tables, $15,000
  • Kiwanis Park – water bottle refill station, $30,000
  • Princess Anne French Immersion (near Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road) – Commemorative Buddy Benches, $5,000
Additionally, the city reports that this year’s vote was especially popular, with a 23 per cent increase year over year. The voting period was held from Nov. 13 to 18 and was available online, in person and over the phone, the city says.

Each of the five geographic areas will receive up to $50,000 for projects, with individual projects receiving no more than $30,000 to be implemented, the city says.

“City staff are excited to work with residents to bring the winning ideas to life over the next year,” says Jennifer Martino, manager of neighbourhood development and support.

“Thank you to every Londoner who submitted an idea, big or small, and to voters for supporting their neighbours.”

In total, 326 ideas were submitted between Aug. 21 and Sept. 29, with 110 of them making it to the voting stage following review by city staff.

