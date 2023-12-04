Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

December 9 – Hope Mission

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted December 4, 2023 11:34 am
December 9 – Hope Mission - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As Christmas approaches, your homeless neighbors urgently need your support.
The season of giving is upon us. And this Christmas, you can give the gift of hope to someone who is hurting, hungry, and all alone.

Saturday, December 9th  – Chris Scheetz will be joined by guests from the Hope Mission for a special Talk To The Experts, discussing how Hope Mission provides meals and care for over thousands of people across our province each day. For just $2.70, you can provide a special Christmas dinner to a neighbour in need.

Trending Now

Visit HopeMission.com,  then tune in Saturday, December 9th to Talk To The Experts.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices