Kelowna RCMP hosting toy drive for families in need

The Kelowna RCMP is inviting the public to come out and donate unwrapped toys which will go to families in need of a little support this holiday season.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP and the Salvation Army will host their annual Stuff the Cruiser event.

Volunteers will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys at Toys “R” Us on Harvey Avenue and at the police detachment on Richter Street.

“We encourage anyone who is capable of making a donation to drop off an unwrapped toy at either of the two locations where officers and volunteers will be stuffing the toys into the police cruisers,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier said. “Let’s remember the reason for the season and try to put a smile on every child’s face this holiday season.”

The donations will then be handed over to the Salvation Army and distributed to families in need.