Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna RCMP hosting toy drive for families in need

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 2:40 pm
The Kelowna RCMP is inviting the public to come out and donate unwrapped toys for families in need of a little support this holiday season. View image in full screen
The Kelowna RCMP is inviting the public to come out and donate unwrapped toys for families in need of a little support this holiday season. Kelowna RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Kelowna RCMP is inviting the public to come out and donate unwrapped toys which will go to families in need of a little support this holiday season.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP and the Salvation Army will host their annual Stuff the Cruiser event.

Volunteers will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys at Toys “R” Us on Harvey Avenue and at the police detachment on Richter Street.

Click to play video: 'Moncton toy drives experience higher demand as donations decrease'
Moncton toy drives experience higher demand as donations decrease
Trending Now

“We encourage anyone who is capable of making a donation to drop off an unwrapped toy at either of the two locations where officers and volunteers will be stuffing the toys into the police cruisers,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier said. “Let’s remember the reason for the season and try to put a smile on every child’s face this holiday season.”

Story continues below advertisement

The donations will then be handed over to the Salvation Army and distributed to families in need.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices