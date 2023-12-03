Menu

Canada

Toronto police looking for driver involved in Gardiner Expressway hit-and-run

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 1:05 pm
The headlights and taillights of vehicles are shown as commuters travel into Toronto on the Gardiner Expressway on Friday Jan. 27, 2017. View image in full screen
The headlights and taillights of vehicles are shown as commuters travel into Toronto on the Gardiner Expressway on Friday Jan. 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway for several hours early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a collision in the Gardiner Expressway West and Park Lawn Road area before 1:30 a.m. on Dec.2, according to police.

According to police, a red Porsche Cayenne was travelling westbound on the Gardiner Expressway and lost control while changing lanes. The Porsche struck a tractor trailer that was also travelling westbound.

The tractor trailer lost control and flipped on its side, blocking all westbound lanes in the process, police said.

The driver of the Porsche abandoned the vehicle and was last seen fleeing the area heading eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Police said the Porsche was possibly racing with another vehicle that also didn’t remain on scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident is asked to contact investigators.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

