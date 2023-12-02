Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Junior hockey: Rockets blank Giants, Vees shut out Spruce Kings

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 2:04 pm
The Penticton Vees posted their 17th win in 22 games this season with a 4-0 victory over Prince George on Friday night. View image in full screen
The Penticton Vees posted their 17th win in 22 games this season with a 4-0 victory over Prince George on Friday night. Cherie Morgan / Penticton Vees
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 4, Vancouver 0

Andrew Cristall tallied four points, including one goal, and Jari Kykkanen was unbeatable in net as the Rockets blanked the Giants in Langley on Friday night.

Gabriel Szturc, John Babcock and Dylan Wightman also scored for Kelowna (11-13-2-0), which led 2-0 at the period breaks.

The win was Kelowna’s third in a row and first shutout victory of the season.

Szturc and Babcock opened the scoring with goals late in the first period. Wightman made it 3-0 halfway through the third on the power play, with Cristall rounding out the scoring at 18:53 with an empty-net goal.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Call of the Wilde!'
Call of the Wilde!

Brett Mirwald stopped 31 shots for Vancouver (9-15-2-0), which is playing three games in three days this weekend.

Kelowna was 1-for-3 on the power play while Vancouver was 0-for-3.

On Saturday, the Rockets will visit Seattle (10-10-1-0). It will be their third meeting of the season in 11 days. The T-Birds blanked the Rockets 2-0 in Seattle on Nov. 22, with Kelowna returning the favour with a 4-2 win on Nov. 25.

The Giants will visit Tri-City (13-10-1-1) on Saturday, then Spokane (10-11-2-0) on Sunday.

Friday’s results

  • Brandon 7, Regina 1
  • Prince Albert 4, Swift Current 3 (SO)
  • Calgary 7, Medicine Hat 3
  • Saskatoon 3, Lethbridge 1
  • Edmonton 5, Everett 3
  • Moose Jaw 5, Red Deer 2
  • Victoria 4, Kamloops 1
  • Wenatchee 8, Portland 3
  • Prince George 4 Tri-City 1

Saturday’s results

Story continues below advertisement
  • Swift Current at Regina
  • Everett at Red Deer
  • Wenatchee at Portland
  • Prince Albert at Medicine Hat
  • Vancouver at Tri-City
  • Prince George at Spokane
  • Kelowna at Seattle

Sunday’s games

  • Victoria at Kamloops
  • Moose Jaw at Edmonton
  • Prince Albert at Calgary
  • Tri-City at Wenatchee
  • Prince George at Portland
  • Vancouver at Spokane
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: November 30'
John Shannon on the Jets: November 30

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 4, Prince George 0

At Penticton, Andrew Ness stopped every shot he faced as the Vees blanked the visiting Spruce Kings on Friday night.

Conyr Hellyer, Billy Renfrew, Brock Reinhart and Ryan MacPherson scored for Penticton (17-1-2-2-0), which led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after 40 minutes. Callum Arnott had three assists.

Story continues below advertisement

Ness finished with 28 saves. His counterpart, Marcus Ouellet, had a far busier evening, turning aside 42 of 46 shots for Prince George (7-12-3-0-0).

Penticton was 2-for-2 on the power play while Prince George was 0-for-3.

Salmon Arm 4, Trail 3 (OT)

At Trail, Cole Longacre scored the game-winning goal, in overtime, as the Silverbacks edged the Smoke Eaters on Friday night.

Jacob Bonkowski, Ty Paisley and Isaac Lambert scored in regulation time for Salmon Arm (14-6-0-1-0), which trailed 1-0 after the first period but entered what would be a scoreless third period tied at 3-3.

Ridge Dawson, who opened the scoring midway through the first, Adam Barone and Adam Marshall replied for Trail (9-9-6-0-0), which led 3-1 at one point in the second.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Making hockey a game for everyone'
This is BC: Making hockey a game for everyone
Trending Now

Ryan Grout stopped 37 of 40 shots for the Silverbacks, with Ryan Parker turning aside 31 of 35 shots for the Smoke Eaters.

Story continues below advertisement

Salmon Arm was 2-for-2 on the power play while Trail was 2-for-4.

West Kelowna 5, Merritt 4 (OT)

At Merritt, Felix Caron scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime, as the Warriors held off the Centennials on Friday night.

Landen Hilditch, Callum Hughes and Johannes Lokkeberg also scored for West Kelowna (14-6-2-0-0), which led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Lokkeberg levelled the score at 3-3 just 48 seconds into the frame. However, Merritt replied at 7:32 to go ahead 4-3. But at 18:26, Caron netted his 14th goal of the season to make it 4-4.

More on Canada

In overtime, his winner came at 6:13.

Charles-Thomas Larochelle, Michael Felsing, Jaxson Murray and Kiernan Poulin replied for Merritt (9-10-3-1-0).

Matthew DellaRusso stopped 27 of 31 shots for the Warriors, with Karlis Mezsargs turning aside 38 of 43 shots of the Centennials.

West Kelowna was 1-for-2 on the power play while Merritt was 1-for-3.

Friday’s results

  • Alberni Valley 10, Cowichan Valley 1
  • Victoria 5, Nanaimo 1
  • Cranbrook 3, Powell River 2
  • Chilliwack 2, Langley 1

Saturday’s games

Story continues below advertisement
  • Prince George at Vernon
  • Cranbrook at Victoria
  • Coquitlam at Alberni Valley
  • Cowichan Valley at Powell River
  • Salmon Arm at West Kelowna
  • Penticton at Merritt

Sunday’s games

  • Coquitlam at Nanaimo
  • Cranbrook at Surrey
  • Langley at Chilliwack
Click to play video: 'Type 1 diabetic Evan Gardner thriving in rookie season with Saskatoon Blades'
Type 1 diabetic Evan Gardner thriving in rookie season with Saskatoon Blades

KIJHL

Friday’s results

  • Fernie 3, Columbia Valley 0
  • Princeton 5, Creston Valley 3
  • Osoyoos 3, Kelowna 0
  • 100 Mile House 4, Golden 3 (SO)
  • Revelstoke 5, North Okanagan 2
  • Sicamous 6, Kamloops 5 (SO)
  • Grand Forks 3, Beaver Valley 1
  • Kimberley 3, Spokane 2

Saturday’s games

  • Princeton at Fernie
  • Beaver Valley at Creston Valley
  • North Okanagan at 100 Mile House
  • Revelstoke at Chase
  • Golden at Kamloops
  • Nelson at Castlegar
  • Kimberley at Grand Forks
  • Kelowna at Summerland

Sunday’s games

Story continues below advertisement
  • Creston Valley at Columbia Valley
  • Spokane at Castlegar
  • Golden at Chase
  • Princeton at Kimberley
  • Osoyoos at Kelowna
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices