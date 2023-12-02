Junior hockey: Rockets blank Giants, Vees shut out Spruce Kings

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

Kelowna 4, Vancouver 0

Andrew Cristall tallied four points, including one goal, and Jari Kykkanen was unbeatable in net as the Rockets blanked the Giants in Langley on Friday night.

Gabriel Szturc, John Babcock and Dylan Wightman also scored for Kelowna (11-13-2-0), which led 2-0 at the period breaks.

The win was Kelowna’s third in a row and first shutout victory of the season.

Szturc and Babcock opened the scoring with goals late in the first period. Wightman made it 3-0 halfway through the third on the power play, with Cristall rounding out the scoring at 18:53 with an empty-net goal.

Brett Mirwald stopped 31 shots for Vancouver (9-15-2-0), which is playing three games in three days this weekend.

Kelowna was 1-for-3 on the power play while Vancouver was 0-for-3.

On Saturday, the Rockets will visit Seattle (10-10-1-0). It will be their third meeting of the season in 11 days. The T-Birds blanked the Rockets 2-0 in Seattle on Nov. 22, with Kelowna returning the favour with a 4-2 win on Nov. 25.

The Giants will visit Tri-City (13-10-1-1) on Saturday, then Spokane (10-11-2-0) on Sunday.

Friday’s results

Brandon 7, Regina 1

Prince Albert 4, Swift Current 3 (SO)

Calgary 7, Medicine Hat 3

Saskatoon 3, Lethbridge 1

Edmonton 5, Everett 3

Moose Jaw 5, Red Deer 2

Victoria 4, Kamloops 1

Wenatchee 8, Portland 3

Prince George 4 Tri-City 1

Saturday’s results

Swift Current at Regina

Everett at Red Deer

Wenatchee at Portland

Prince Albert at Medicine Hat

Vancouver at Tri-City

Prince George at Spokane

Kelowna at Seattle

Sunday’s games

Victoria at Kamloops

Moose Jaw at Edmonton

Prince Albert at Calgary

Tri-City at Wenatchee

Prince George at Portland

Vancouver at Spokane

Penticton 4, Prince George 0

At Penticton, Andrew Ness stopped every shot he faced as the Vees blanked the visiting Spruce Kings on Friday night.

Conyr Hellyer, Billy Renfrew, Brock Reinhart and Ryan MacPherson scored for Penticton (17-1-2-2-0), which led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after 40 minutes. Callum Arnott had three assists.

Ness finished with 28 saves. His counterpart, Marcus Ouellet, had a far busier evening, turning aside 42 of 46 shots for Prince George (7-12-3-0-0).

Penticton was 2-for-2 on the power play while Prince George was 0-for-3.

Salmon Arm 4, Trail 3 (OT)

At Trail, Cole Longacre scored the game-winning goal, in overtime, as the Silverbacks edged the Smoke Eaters on Friday night.

Jacob Bonkowski, Ty Paisley and Isaac Lambert scored in regulation time for Salmon Arm (14-6-0-1-0), which trailed 1-0 after the first period but entered what would be a scoreless third period tied at 3-3.

Ridge Dawson, who opened the scoring midway through the first, Adam Barone and Adam Marshall replied for Trail (9-9-6-0-0), which led 3-1 at one point in the second.

Ryan Grout stopped 37 of 40 shots for the Silverbacks, with Ryan Parker turning aside 31 of 35 shots for the Smoke Eaters.

Salmon Arm was 2-for-2 on the power play while Trail was 2-for-4.

West Kelowna 5, Merritt 4 (OT)

At Merritt, Felix Caron scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime, as the Warriors held off the Centennials on Friday night.

Landen Hilditch, Callum Hughes and Johannes Lokkeberg also scored for West Kelowna (14-6-2-0-0), which led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Lokkeberg levelled the score at 3-3 just 48 seconds into the frame. However, Merritt replied at 7:32 to go ahead 4-3. But at 18:26, Caron netted his 14th goal of the season to make it 4-4.

In overtime, his winner came at 6:13.

Charles-Thomas Larochelle, Michael Felsing, Jaxson Murray and Kiernan Poulin replied for Merritt (9-10-3-1-0).

Matthew DellaRusso stopped 27 of 31 shots for the Warriors, with Karlis Mezsargs turning aside 38 of 43 shots of the Centennials.

West Kelowna was 1-for-2 on the power play while Merritt was 1-for-3.

Friday’s results

Alberni Valley 10, Cowichan Valley 1

Victoria 5, Nanaimo 1

Cranbrook 3, Powell River 2

Chilliwack 2, Langley 1

Saturday’s games

Prince George at Vernon

Cranbrook at Victoria

Coquitlam at Alberni Valley

Cowichan Valley at Powell River

Salmon Arm at West Kelowna

Penticton at Merritt

Sunday’s games

Coquitlam at Nanaimo

Cranbrook at Surrey

Langley at Chilliwack

Friday’s results

Fernie 3, Columbia Valley 0

Princeton 5, Creston Valley 3

Osoyoos 3, Kelowna 0

100 Mile House 4, Golden 3 (SO)

Revelstoke 5, North Okanagan 2

Sicamous 6, Kamloops 5 (SO)

Grand Forks 3, Beaver Valley 1

Kimberley 3, Spokane 2

Saturday’s games

Princeton at Fernie

Beaver Valley at Creston Valley

North Okanagan at 100 Mile House

Revelstoke at Chase

Golden at Kamloops

Nelson at Castlegar

Kimberley at Grand Forks

Kelowna at Summerland

Sunday’s games

