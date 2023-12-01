Menu

Traffic

Cyclist in critical condition following south London, Ont. crash

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 3:48 pm
London Police Service Traffic Management Unit is investigating the collision involving a driver and a cyclist early Friday morning. View image in full screen
London Police Service Traffic Management Unit is investigating the collision involving a driver and a cyclist early Friday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
A cyclist remains in hospital following a serious collision in south London, Ont., early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Wharncliffe Road South, between Riverside Drive to Becher Street, for a collision involving a car and a cyclist around 5 a.m.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

“We’ve since been told that the injuries have been determined to be critical, and the individual remains in hospital,” A/Sgt. Sandasha Bough told Global News.

The involved driver reportedly remained on scene and the investigation has been turned over to the London Police Service Traffic Management Unit.

“They have a number of things that they need to gather… so it could take quite some time before we know anything in relation to what actually transpired,” Bough said. “We can’t speak to whether or not there’s a potential for charges in any of our traffic management unit investigations at this time.”

Wharncliffe Road was closed in both directions between Riverside Drive to Becher Street, but has since reopened.

