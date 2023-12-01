Child in critical condition after Bradford collision

Police say two adults and a child were taken to hospital last night following a collision in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
On Thursday, Nov. 30, around 6:00 p.m., the South Simcoe Police Service responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV in the area of the 5th Sideroad and 4th Line.
Police say a 43-year-old Bracebridge man driving the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
He was charged with careless driving, police say.
A 38-year-old man driving the SUV and his 10-year-old male passenger, both from Bradford, were transported to a local hospital.
Police say the man had serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while the child was subsequently taken to a Toronto hospital in critical but stable condition.
The driver of the SUV was charged for failing to properly wear a seat belt and for driving while a child passenger was not properly secured.
