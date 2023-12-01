Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Child in critical condition after Bradford collision

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 3:00 pm
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say two adults and a child were taken to hospital last night following a collision in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, around 6:00 p.m., the South Simcoe Police Service responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV in the area of the 5th Sideroad and 4th Line.

Police say a 43-year-old Bracebridge man driving the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with careless driving, police say.

A 38-year-old man driving the SUV and his 10-year-old male passenger, both from Bradford, were transported to a local hospital.

Trending Now

Police say the man had serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while the child was subsequently taken to a Toronto hospital in critical but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the SUV was charged for failing to properly wear a seat belt and for driving while a child passenger was not properly secured.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices