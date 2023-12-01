Menu

Environment

Supreme Court decisions forced some rethink of emissions cap: Guilbeault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2023 12:31 pm
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Guilbeault says two recent court decisions striking down some federal environment policies delayed plans to implement a cap on emissions from oil and gas production.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang View image in full screen
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Guilbeault says two recent court decisions striking down some federal environment policies delayed plans to implement a cap on emissions from oil and gas production.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says two recent court decisions striking down some federal environment policies delayed plans to implement a cap on emissions from oil and gas production.

Guilbeault in is Dubai for the annual global climate pact talks taking place over the next two weeks.

Guilbeault said earlier this week that the framework outlining the Liberals’ long-promised oil and gas cap is likely to be published during COP28.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who will meet with Guilbeault in Dubai during the event, has promised to fight any emissions cap on oil and gas as an intrusion on provincial jurisdiction over natural resources.

Guilbeault says two recent court decisions that touched on federal and provincial jurisdiction did force him to go back and make sure the proposed cap won’t intrude on that jurisdiction.

One decision overturned parts of the federal environmental review process and another struck down the designation of manufactured plastic items as being toxic.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

