Canada

Former junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch found guilty of sexual assault, assault

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 1:00 pm
Bernard "Bernie" Lynch was found guilty by a Regina's King Bench judge for one count of sexual assault and one count of assault, dating back to an incident in 1988. View image in full screen
Bernard "Bernie" Lynch was found guilty by a Regina's King Bench judge for one count of sexual assault and one count of assault, dating back to an incident in 1988. Dave Persons/Global News
On Friday, the Regina Court of King’s Bench found Bernard (Bernie) Lynch guilty on one count of sexual assault and one count of assault.

Lynch was charged with sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy in August of 1988 and pleaded not guilty in September. 

The victim, whose name remains under publication ban, alleged in court that he was struck in the testicles by Lynch, with a ring of keys, following a day of hockey camp, that the victim was involved in teaching in.

Currently, the court is deliberating on the possibility of cancelling bail options for Lynch.

The former junior hockey coach was arrested in May of 2021, after he turned himself in authorities in Alberta before he was transported to Regina police service, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Lynch spent at least 15 years coaching various teams in Saskatchewan, including minor hockey teams in the 1990s.

 

