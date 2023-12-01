New Roughriders head coach looking to flip script after disappointing seasons

Corey Mace says he’s confident he can help get the Saskatchewan Roughriders back to winning.



At his introductory press conference Friday as Saskatchewan’s head coach, he said he knows what the expectations are in a market that loves the CFL, and that he and the team will “get it done.”



The Roughriders are looking to flip the script after two disappointing seasons that played out in similar fashion.



Saskatchewan ended the 2022 and 2023 seasons on seven-game losing streaks to finish 6-12 and miss the playoffs. The team declined to renew former head coach Craig Dickenson’s contract after this past season.



37-year-old Mace is from Port Moody, B.C. This is his first job as a CFL head coach. He spent the last two seasons as the Toronto Argonauts’ defensive co-ordinator, helping the team win a Grey Cup in 2022.



He also won two Grey Cups with the Calgary Stampeders, once as a player (2014) and once as a defensive line coach (2018).



Saskatchewan general manager Jeremy O’Day said the Roughriders were looking for candidates with leadership qualities and a desire to get involved in the community, and Mace “stood out right from the start.”

