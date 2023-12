Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were on the scene of a large house fire near 156 Street just south of Whitemud Drive Friday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said five crews were dispatched to the scene around 7:20 a.m.

EFRS said the fire appeared to be in the attic of the home.

No one was home at the time.