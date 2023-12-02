Volunteers needed during Salvation Army Guelph’s Christmas fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

The Christmas Kettle Campaign is up and running in the Royal City.

Right now, the Salvation Army in Guelph Citadel is running its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The initiative entered its third week Thursday, but spokesperson Major Peter Van Duinen said it’s off to a slow start.

“Times are tight. (The) financial situation is really challenging for a lot of people on a lot of levels,” Van Duinen said.

“I think that will play an impact on people’s decision-making about donating this time of year.”

The local chapter raised over $144,000 in 2022, which was a little shy of its $160,000 fundraising goal.

He said the stress of high grocery prices is affecting not only the public but service clubs and community agencies like the Salvation Army as well.

The local non-profit organization is looking for volunteers to give two hours of their time.

In most locations, Van Duinen said the shifts run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

He added that the kettle campaign is their primary fundraiser throughout the year, plus it’s a great opportunity to make an impact on others.

“One of the ways people are able to contribute is obviously to contribute financially to the kettle campaign, but also to contribute their time if they have a couple of hours to spare by volunteering as a ringer,” he said.

“The tip-tap machines are wonderful and you can still give even if we don’t have a volunteer covering a shift, but that personal one-on-one contact makes all the difference. To be able to share a smile with somebody as you’re giving, it always is great.”

The Guelph Salvation Army has also paired up with a number of community partners for the ongoing Christmas Toy Drive.

In addition to standing by the kettles, Van Duinen said help is needed for the Toy Drive and Christmas Hamper Program.

He said the more opportunities and more people that get involved, either by running their own toy drive or contributing to one, it’ll be a big difference to kids on Christmas morning.

They’re looking to provide just over 1,300 toy hampers to children.

“We’ll have over 1,200 people coming over through our facility on Gordon Street to receive those hampers and it’s just a great way to kind of be a part of a big operation and give something back by volunteering,” Van Duinen said.

He said volunteers will be needed to pack hampers starting on Dec. 18 and to distribute the hampers on the morning of Dec. 20.

Head to the Salvation Army’s website to learn more and sign up.