Sault Ste. Marie gunman didn’t have firearms license when he went on rampage: police

Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., say the man who went on a deadly shooting rampage in late October did not have an active firearms license.

Bobbie Hallaert killed four people, including three of his own children, and injured a woman before taking his own life in what police have called a case of intimate partner violence.

Police in the northern Ontario city say they continue to investigate the case, including determining how a rifle and revolver recovered at one of the crime scenes were acquired.

Police say the 44-year-old offender had a firearms license from 2008 to 2014, but had not had one since.

Police say officers responded to a “disturbance” in January 2020 involving Hallaert and seized two firearms.

They say the firearms were “not involved in the disturbance call” and have since remained safely in police custody.