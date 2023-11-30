Lethbridge brewery joins new experience-sharing platform

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a new way to explore the Alberta Ale Trail and other hidden gems.

Tastely is an Alberta-made digital platform that is aimed at connecting businesses with food and beverage enthusiasts.

Bill Robinson, president of Tastely and Alberta Beer Festivals, says this will help introduce people to unique experiences at breweries, distilleries and restaurants across the province.

“One of things that we’re trying to do is connect people with really cool experiences,” said Robinson.

“You might not know what you’re doing for a Christmas party, for your date night, you’re going to a new city,” explained Robinson. “You’ve never been to Medicine Hat before and you’re like: ‘What can I do?’

“You open up the Tastely.Fun app and you start scrolling through and you’re like, ‘Oh look at all these cool things that I can go out an experience.’ It’s a great way to explore a new city, a new place or have a really fun night.”

He says the platform was built to help bridge the disconnect between people interested in tastings and tours and where they can find and book them.

In Lethbridge, Spectrum Ale Works has signed up to take part, offering its very own tasting experience “Dialed in Beer Flights.”

Spectrum Ale Works owner, Elaine Harris, said the brewery was approached by Tastely to take part in the initial launch, sharing in the excitement to promote the brewery.

“We’re focusing more so on our flights,” said Harris. “So, we’re asking people to come on down, typically on a Saturday is always best for us and we can give them a little bit more time and energy to focus on them. They get a flight of four, we throw in a sticker, that way they can get a good overview of what kind of beers we have.”

Harris adds that this kind of initiative not only provides exposure to a wider audience but also helps bring tourism to the area.

“We’re really proud of the fact that we’re on the HWY 3 Ale Trail, which involves eight breweries on Highway 3,” said Harris. “So there’s three in Medicine Hat, two in Lethbridge, Fort Macleod, Lundbreck, and the Crowsnest Pass, so that’s kind of incorporating a little bit of tourism and getting people out to visit breweries in their own Ale Trail vicinity.”

Those interested in booking an experience can learn more on the Tastely website.

Robinson says Tastely has launched with 20 businesses but anticipates having more than 200 join in the next 12 months.