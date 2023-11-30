Video shows B.C. delivery drivers dropping, rolling expensive packages

A Surrey man is raising concern about a recent FedEx delivery that went wrong and was captured on his home security camera.

On Tuesday, two delivery people were seen throwing and rolling a $4,000 bedframe.

Walter Jamal, who ordered the adjustable bed frame from Costco, said it is damaged.

“The mattresses had already been delivered, and so I’ve got the tracking number and the time that they’re going to arrive and I’m home, but I’m not really standing outside the window looking out for the delivery,” he told Global News.

“I figured they’ll ring the bell. And so I hear clump, clump and I look out and they’re rolling our bed frame towards the garage. And they put it there and left.”

Jamal decided to check his cameras and see what happened and was disappointed to see how the delivery men treated his purchase.

The packages had labels on them to lift carefully between two people and that the contents were fragile.

“By the time I came out to the door, they were in the truck and started her up and they left,” he added. “So when we checked the cameras, yeah, it was disappointing because they were also laughing at the same time.”

Jamal said the bed frame was expensive but it is something he and his wife need as they are getting older.

“It’s a split king, they call it. So you get two and they recline and the feet recline. It’s got a massage feature on it and it’s got lights. When you get up to go to the bathroom with something, it lights up and the mattresses come separate,” he explained.

They have to wait two to three weeks for a replacement.

Jamal said Costco has been great so far and he hasn’t dealt much with FedEx, so this is his first experience.

In a statement to Global News, FedEx said “The behaviour depicted in the video is unacceptable and not consistent with the professionalism our team members demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers. We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. We regret any inconvenience caused by this incident and will work with the impacted customers directly to rectify this situation.”

The company added that it is in the process of reviewing the details behind the video and will take the appropriate action to address this situation.

Jamal said the delivery drivers could have used a lift or a dolly but for some reason they did not.

“It’s very unprofessional. You would think people who deliver stuff would know better because this stuff is paid for. We own it, actually, and they’re just delivering it. But yeah, totally disappointing.”

Jamal added that he doesn’t want to see the FedEx employees fired but he hopes this can be a learning opportunity.

“It doesn’t matter what job you do,” he said. “I’ve done so many jobs. You take pride in what you do and at the end of the day, you get paid for it. And you know you should be in a professional manner.”