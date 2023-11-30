Saskatchewan Roughriders announce Corey Mace as 48th head coach

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially found their new head coach — Corey Mace.

Mace spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts, where he won a Grey Cup with the team in 2022, and helped lead them to one of the best records in CFL history in 2023.

“Saskatchewan is an incredibly special place, and I could not be more excited to be the next head coach of this storied franchise,” Mace said in a press release. “I am committed to bringing Rider Nation a team they can be proud of both on and off the field, and to give back to this province that gives our organization so much.”

Prior to his time in Toronto, he spent six seasons (2016-21) as the defensive line coach of the Calgary Stampeders, a position he took immediately after retiring from the team in 2015. Mace played 40 games with the Calgary Stampeders after three years with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. He was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second round of the 2007 CFL Draft.

“From the get-go, Corey blew me away with his strong vision to lead the Saskatchewan Roughriders, his exceptional communication skills and his laser-focus on winning,” Roughriders vice president and general manager Jeremy O’Day said. “But beyond his proven record as a top coach in the CFL, he also demonstrated a deep understanding of Saskatchewan and its people and a commitment to give back to our community. I am thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Roughriders and to get to work on a successful 2024 season.”

In addition to his 2022 Grey Cup Championship, the 37-year-old won two Grey Cups as a part of the Stampeders, one in 2018 as a coach, and one in 2014 as a player. Mace was awarded the Stampeders’ Presidents’ Ring in 2015 for exemplary performance on and off the field.

Mace is currently on his way to Saskatchewan with his wife, Petra. They have two children aged four and one.

He is expected to address the media Friday morning.