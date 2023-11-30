Peterborough Quaker Foods City Square to host tree lighting Dec. 15, rink may open

Send this page to someone via email

The winter season at the Quaker Foods City Square in downtown Peterborough will open with a tree lighting ceremony in mid-December.

The City of Peterborough on Thursday installed a 35-foot-tall tree sourced from the village of Ennismore at the downtown Charlotte Street park, which offers outdoor skating during the winter months.

An official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. More details will follow.

Depending on the weather, the outdoor skating rink may be available. City staff are currently preparing the ice skating site and are monitoring conditions to make and maintain safe ice conditions. Updates and information on rink operations will be posted online at peterborough.ca/skating.

“Quaker Foods City Square brought a tremendous amount of energy to the downtown last winter with thousands of people enjoying the new outdoor skating rink,” Mayor Jeff Leal said. “The tree will add to the festive spirit and vibrancy. I look forward to celebrating the season with the community at the upcoming tree lighting event.”

Through a sponsorship with the city, for the first time, skates and skating equipment rental services will be available at Runner’s Life, located at 174 Charlotte St., just east of the square. The business will offer rental skates, helmets and skate-sharpening services.

“Runner’s Life is excited to provide skate rentals and sharpening to downtown Peterborough. Downtown has always been a vibrant place, the heart of the city, and with the addition of Quaker Foods City Square it’s only become better,” owner Dave Dame said.

“The rink was very well-received last year and we hope to open the door for more people to try skating and enjoy the dynamic spirit of downtown.”

Parking is available on-street or at the King Street Parkade, which is adjacent to the square.

The downtown public square on Charlotte Street, just east of Aylmer Street, is located a block south of the Peterborough Transit terminal. Visitors to downtown Peterborough can enjoy free two-hour holiday parking at all downtown municipal parking spaces, including on-street parking, municipal parking lots, the King Street Parking Garage and the Simcoe Parking Garage until Dec. 31. The free two-hour holiday parking initiative is sponsored by Wolfe Personal Injury Lawyers.