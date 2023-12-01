Demolition plans leading to major road and high closure in Barrie south end this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Work on the new Essa Road interchange and Highway 400 overpass replacement project is progressing, with demolition plans leading to some major closures.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation is requiring a full road closure on Essa Road between Fairview Drive and Ardagh Road starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, until 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 3.

During this time, the City of Barrie reports that the ramp for westbound Essa Road to southbound Highway 400 will also be closed. During these closures crews will be working to demolish the bridge.

The detour route is Essa Road – Anne Street South – Dunlop Street West – Ferndale Drive South – Ardagh Road.

The city reports that this is a single night closure and there will be no through access to any traffic, including emergency services.

In the event of inclement weather, the work will be pushed to the following weekend on December 9 and 10.

The Essa Road Interchange/Highway 400 Overpass Replacement project includes a new bridge, along with widening Essa Road to six lanes between Fairview Road and Bryne Drive/Ardagh Drive.

The City says the work will also add a multi-use path on the north side of the road, and a sidewalk on the south side.

The project is expected to be complete in late 2025.