Man faces sex charges after using snapchat to lure girls: Halifax police

A 27-year-old man from Middle Sackville, N.S. has been charged with several sexual offences related to targeting female youths in the Halifax area following an arrest two weeks ago.

In a media release on Thursday, RCMP said that an investigation began on Sept. 28 after police received two complaints of sexual assault involving youth victims.

“Officers learned that a man was using SnapChat to communicate with youths in an attempt to sell vape products in exchange for sexual acts,” police said in the release, adding that the man was identified as the user of “no less than four” separate accounts on the messaging platform.

As police moved further into their investigation, they say the suspect drove a 2019 blue Ford Mustang convertible to attend meetings that he arranged with the minors.

“On one occasion a victim boarded the vehicle and was driven to a location within HRM where the man sexually assaulted her,” police continued.

On Nov. 16, police say Jehad Abdelghani, 27, was arrested at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters.

Police say the man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and two counts of luring a child.

He was later released on conditions and is expected to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on January 10, 2024.

“The RCMP is warning that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct against Abdelghani will not be tolerated,” police said.

In addition to the two youths, police believe there may be other victims throughout the Halifax area.

Anyone with additional information regarding any related incidents are being asked to contact the police at 902-490-5020.