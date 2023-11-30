Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 30

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 30'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 30
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 30.
Holiday spending tips with BDO Debt Solutions, and Stanley in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Spend wisely during the holidays: BDO Debt Solutions

It’s the time of year when many people open up their pocketbooks a bit more than usual, but we’re being warned about overspending.

A recent survey suggests despite some of the challenges with elevated prices and higher interest rates, people are still in the mood to spend this holiday season, even if that means taking on debt.

Jasmin Brown with BDO Debt Solutions has tips on how to spend wisely this holiday season while sticking to a budget.

Click to play video: 'Spend wisely during the holidays: BDO Debt Solutions'
Spend wisely during the holidays: BDO Debt Solutions

Stanley nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA

Stanley is a three-year-old mixed breed who is currently in a foster home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA has Stanley’s story and the best type of home for him when he is ready to be adopted.

Omidian also has information on the need for more foster homes as the shelter prepares to move to a new location at the end of the year.

Click to play video: 'Stanley nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA'
Stanley nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 30

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 30.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Nov. 30'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Nov. 30
