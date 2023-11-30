Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 30

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Spend wisely during the holidays: BDO Debt Solutions

It’s the time of year when many people open up their pocketbooks a bit more than usual, but we’re being warned about overspending.

A recent survey suggests despite some of the challenges with elevated prices and higher interest rates, people are still in the mood to spend this holiday season, even if that means taking on debt.

Jasmin Brown with BDO Debt Solutions has tips on how to spend wisely this holiday season while sticking to a budget.

Stanley nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA

Stanley is a three-year-old mixed breed who is currently in a foster home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA has Stanley’s story and the best type of home for him when he is ready to be adopted.

Omidian also has information on the need for more foster homes as the shelter prepares to move to a new location at the end of the year.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 30

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 30.