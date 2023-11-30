Menu

Politics

Utilities, urban planning and recreation: 3rd day of Saskatoon budget

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 3:56 pm
A range of business lines were discussed and picked at on the third day of Saskatoon's budget deliberations. View image in full screen
A range of business lines were discussed and picked at on the third day of Saskatoon's budget deliberations. File / Global News
Thursday is the third allotted day for the City of Saskatoon budget and city council dove into business line reports that have a range of recommendations to try to find savings.

The land development business plan and budget was discussed late Wednesday, with the city’s chief financial officer Clae Hack saying this business line had no reliance on the property tax.

Saskatoon 2nd day of city budget delves into events venues, tax ratios

Hack said all of administration’s recommended options were addressed during the summer, but there were a range of non-recommended or other options on the table.

Coun. Randy Donauer moved for one option in the business line to be accepted, which would see additional billboard locations (resulting in a $200,000 reduction) in the city, which passed.

When it came to the utilities business line, Coun. Darren Hill moved to eliminate new street lighting investment (saving $150,000), update the schedule of fees bylaw (saving $60,000) and to change the non-residential water and sewer connection boundaries (saving $300,000).

In the environmental business line Coun. Mairin Loewen brought forward the motion to discontinue Christmas tree drop-off sites, noting that residents will still have the option of dropping off their tree at the material recovery centre, which passed.

Saskatoon budget talks begin with public speakers, police business plan

On Thursday morning city administration gave an update of where the property tax currently sat if no other changes were made, with a 6.59 per cent increase in 2024 and a 5.48 per cent increase in 2025.

Coun. Zach Jeffries pushed a motion to cut four full-time equivalent positions from the anticipated increase of 11 positions that are going to be added to the Material Recovery Centre, which passed.

In the urban planning and development business line Loewen moved to have a portable sign license fee increase, bumping up the licensing fee to $100 from $40, creating a savings of $24,000, which passed.

Business groups warn against property tax increase

 

 

Jeffries put forward a motion to reduce grass trimming service levels by 25 per cent, saving $100,000, which passed.

Corporate asset management, corporate governance and finance, Saskatoon Fire, transportation, community support, taxation and general revenue are still business lines that need to be discussed.

