Fire crews battle large encampment fire in south London, Ont.

Officials are investigating the third blaze so far this week involving a homeless encampment in London, Ont.

Fire crews received multiple reports of a large encampment fire in the area of Adelaide Street South and Royce Court around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a series of posts to X, formerly known as Twitter, members of the London Fire Department worked quickly to tackle the blaze, knocking down most of the fire by around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The city’s Coordinated Informed Response (CIR) team — which provides outreach and support to Londoners without housing — was contacted after the blaze was extinguished and asked to attend the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

The fire, the third involving a homeless encampment in the city this week, also comes a week after fire officials issued a plea, asking those living in encampments to avoid lighting fires as the cold weather approaches amid an influx of similar calls.