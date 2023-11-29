Menu

Canada

Hike in Kelowna property taxes part of city’s 2024 budget deliberations

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 8:25 pm
City hall in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
City hall in Kelowna, B.C. File photo
Kelowna, B.C., residents could be facing an almost five-per cent hike in property taxes next year.

Next week, city council will begin debating Kelowna’s 2024 budget, and among the many items is a proposed 4.7-per cent bump. Budget deliberations are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7.

If the increase gets the green light, the rate would translate into an annual increase of $112.95 for an average single-detached home.

The proposed increase includes the addition of a one-per cent public safety levy, which was introduced and endorsed by council in 2023.

Council approved a 3.8-per cent tax increase during budget deliberations in December 2022.

