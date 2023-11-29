Woman injured after being pushed out of vehicle involved in Etobicoke collision

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is in police custody after a woman was reportedly pushed out of a vehicle involved in a collision in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

Police said they received reports of a collision in the area of Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard around 5:36 p.m.

According to police, a black sedan was involved in several collisions in the area and then fled the scene.

Police say a woman was pushed out of the sedan and was seriously injured. The driver also damaged several police cars, and one officer was injured.

Paramedics told Global News one female adult was taken to a local trauma centre, and a second adult was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was located in the area of Highway 27 and Albion Road and was arrested, according to police.

