After a year, search continues for Ontario teen with ties to Kitchener, Timmins

Ontario Provincial Police have issued a renewed call for help from the public in the search for a teen girl from northern Ontario who has been missing for more than a year and has ties to Kitchener.

In a video posted to social media, Det. Insp. Tom McVey, who is managing the case, provided some details of Rebecca ‘Becky’ Fudge-Schnarr’s disappearance.

“Rebecca’s last confirmed sighting was on Thursday Nov. 24, 2022 at approximately 10 a.m. She was seen on Moffat Road in the Iroquois Falls area where she resided with her family,” he explained. “At the time of her disappearance, Rebecca was 17 years old and was described as Caucasian, with long blonde hair, 5-foot-three inches tall, and approximately 110 pounds.”

He said she was wearing dark-framed glasses, a hooded sweater, a jean jacket, jeans, shin-high grey boots, and was carrying a white, floral-patterned bag.

He noted that the Iroquois Falls native had acquaintances in nearby Timmins as well as down in the Kitchener area.

“We remain concerned for her safety and continue to seek information regarding her whereabouts,” the OPP officer said. “Any assistance is greatly appreciated to help find Rebecca, to find resolution for her family and for the community.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477