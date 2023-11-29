Arson investigation underway as Manitoba home destroyed by flames

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire in the RM of West St. Paul that completely destroyed a home Tuesday morning.

Police said the blaze, which is being treated as an arson, had fully engulfed the Pipeline Road home by the time officers arrived around 5:35 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, but police said video surveillance shows a person driving up to the tree line next to the house, exiting the vehicle, setting the house on fire, then fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.