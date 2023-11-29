Wagner out as radio voice of the Toronto Blue Jays

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Blue Jays radio voice Ben Wagner will not return to the team’s broadcast booth next year.

In a statement, Sportsnet says it has decided not to renew his contract for next season.

Wagner spent six years as a broadcaster for Canada’s lone Major League Baseball team.

Story continues below advertisement

He succeeded longtime radio voice Jerry Howarth, who retired after the 2017 season.

There’s no immediate word on who might replace Wagner in the booth.

Messages left with Sportsnet and Wagner were not immediately returned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.