Wagner out as radio voice of the Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO – Blue Jays radio voice Ben Wagner will not return to the team’s broadcast booth next year.
In a statement, Sportsnet says it has decided not to renew his contract for next season.
Wagner spent six years as a broadcaster for Canada’s lone Major League Baseball team.
He succeeded longtime radio voice Jerry Howarth, who retired after the 2017 season.
There’s no immediate word on who might replace Wagner in the booth.
Messages left with Sportsnet and Wagner were not immediately returned.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.
