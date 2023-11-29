Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Better training needed at ski hills after young girl’s death: Quebec coroner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2023 12:15 pm
The T-bar lift at Val Saint-Côme Ski Resort seen in January 2023. It was closed after a child was injured and pronounced dead. View image in full screen
The T-bar lift at Val Saint-Côme Ski Resort seen in January 2023. It was closed after a child was injured and pronounced dead. Courtesy TVA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Coroner Julie-Kim Godin released her report this month into the Jan. 29 death of Lily Leblanc at the Val-St-Côme ski resort in Quebec’s Lanaudière region.

The report says the girl was riding the T-bar with another student when her instructor, who was riding another bar behind her, asked them to get off because another student had fallen.

Leblanc tried to get off but fell, and the hood of her coat got caught in the T-bar, resulting in her being dragged some 540 metres and asphyxiated.

Godin said several factors contributed to the death, including that the child wasn’t riding with an adult and was told to get off the moving lift, likely because the instructor had been taught to keep their group together at all times.

The report also found the employees operating the lift failed to follow basic safety principles by restarting the T-bar — after initially stopping it — without checking to make sure the young girl was safe.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Investigation ongoing into death of 6-year-old on T-bar at Quebec ski hill'
Investigation ongoing into death of 6-year-old on T-bar at Quebec ski hill
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices