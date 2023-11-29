Firearm found at Rotary Park in Cobourg turns outs to be plastic BB gun: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., say a gun found at a park on Wednesday morning turned out to be a BB gun.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:40 a.m., police received a report from municipal law enforcement that a resident had located a gun in Rotary Park in the area of First and Second streets.

Police say officers attended and located the item and confirmed it was a plastic BB gun.

“The gun was seized by police and logged in property for destruction,” police stated. “Cobourg Police remind the public that a fake gun is indistinguishable from a real gun, and there is often no way to tell if the weapon is real before an investigation. Imitation guns can pose safety hazards and create fear and panic if located, displayed, or used in public places. If it looks like a gun, it is treated like a gun by police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask the public to consider the risks and responsibilities involved with owning any item that could be perceived as a real firearm.

“If you come across a gun, always call the police,” the service said.