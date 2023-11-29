Menu

Crime

Firearm found at Rotary Park in Cobourg turns outs to be plastic BB gun: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 12:05 pm
Cobourg Police Service say a gun found at Rotary Park on Nov. 29, 2023 turned out to be a plastic BB gun. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service say a gun found at Rotary Park on Nov. 29, 2023 turned out to be a plastic BB gun. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Cobourg, Ont., say a gun found at a park on Wednesday morning turned out to be a BB gun.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:40 a.m., police received a report from municipal law enforcement that a resident had located a gun in Rotary Park in the area of First and Second streets.

Police say officers attended and located the item and confirmed it was a plastic BB gun.

“The gun was seized by police and logged in property for destruction,” police stated. “Cobourg Police remind the public that a fake gun is indistinguishable from a real gun, and there is often no way to tell if the weapon is real before an investigation. Imitation guns can pose safety hazards and create fear and panic if located, displayed, or used in public places. If it looks like a gun, it is treated like a gun by police.”

Police ask the public to consider the risks and responsibilities involved with owning any item that could be perceived as a real firearm.

“If you come across a gun, always call the police,” the service said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

